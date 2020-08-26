Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Uniper (UN01)

Uniper (ETR: UN01) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/12/2020 – Uniper was given a new €31.50 ($37.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Uniper was given a new €18.50 ($21.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Uniper was given a new €22.50 ($26.47) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Uniper was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Uniper was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Uniper was given a new €30.50 ($35.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Uniper was given a new €26.50 ($31.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Uniper was given a new €31.50 ($37.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Uniper was given a new €27.50 ($32.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

UN01 opened at €27.50 ($32.35) on Wednesday. Uniper SE has a 12-month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 12-month high of €30.88 ($36.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion and a PE ratio of 26.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.03.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

