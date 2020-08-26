Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sachem Capital (SACH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN: SACH) in the last few weeks:

8/26/2020 – Sachem Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

8/25/2020 – Sachem Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

8/18/2020 – Sachem Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

8/15/2020 – Sachem Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

8/10/2020 – Sachem Capital was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/15/2020 – Sachem Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

Sachem Capital stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Sachem Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 22.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 92.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

