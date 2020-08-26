Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.62

Revolution Bars Group PLC (LON:RBG) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and traded as low as $16.50. Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 282,133 shares trading hands.

RBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on Revolution Bars Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29.

About Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

