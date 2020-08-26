Rikoon Group LLC Sells 46 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rikoon Group LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of Rikoon Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,346.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,656.67 billion, a PE ratio of 128.66, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,380.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,130.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,476.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $3,928,322.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,068,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. China International Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

