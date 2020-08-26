River Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.2% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $12.65 on Tuesday, hitting $248.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,380,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,417. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.42. The firm has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.