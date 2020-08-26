Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHHVF. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HSBC upgraded Roche to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Roche alerts:

RHHVF opened at $348.00 on Wednesday. Roche has a one year low of $271.11 and a one year high of $399.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.21.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.