Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 23,117 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $54,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD traded up $5.80 on Wednesday, reaching $291.93. 3,981,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,300,317. The stock has a market cap of $308.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

