Rocket Pool One Day Volume Reaches $1.45 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $27.59 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for $2.68 or 0.00023505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007364 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00043283 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $640.19 or 0.05606782 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00031536 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00048614 BTC.

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

