Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,251,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 910,873 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.25% of Rogers Communications worth $50,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.38. 12,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,539. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $51.29. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3717 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

