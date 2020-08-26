Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.57

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.57 and traded as high as $58.90. Rogers Communications shares last traded at $58.60, with a volume of 815 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$57.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

