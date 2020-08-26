Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roku from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.52.

Roku stock opened at $147.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Roku has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $176.55. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of -128.50 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.52.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. Research analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $109,327.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,483.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,050,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 267,030 shares of company stock valued at $38,531,921. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,504,000 after purchasing an additional 806,132 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 788,755 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Roku by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,340,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,304,000 after buying an additional 778,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Roku by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,151,000 after buying an additional 741,898 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $60,685,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

