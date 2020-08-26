Rovida Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 1,419.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 57.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATUS traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 171,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 86.55 and a beta of 0.99. Altice USA Inc has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $11,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $979,625,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,197,301 shares of company stock worth $104,195,873. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

