Rovida Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Rovida Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Huazhu Group accounts for 0.6% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Huazhu Group worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 773.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,128. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.71.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($2.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Ltd will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.62.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

