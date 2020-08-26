Rovida Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Rovida Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160,448 shares during the quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned about 1.04% of Akoustis Technologies worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $210,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,921,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,595,342.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $160,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 514,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,277.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,350 shares of company stock worth $1,231,832. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of AKTS stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $8.70. 30,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $320.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.68. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,018.99% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

