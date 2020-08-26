Rovida Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK)

Rovida Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,748 shares during the quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned about 2.11% of Mohawk Group worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Group by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 103,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 51,469 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Mohawk Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Shares of MWK traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,705. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67. Mohawk Group Holdings has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MWK. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Mohawk Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other news, CRO Bari A. Harlam purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $27,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,287.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Petersen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,955.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $90,450.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

