Rovida Advisors Inc. Has $1.59 Million Position in DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Rovida Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 77,910 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned 0.83% of DASAN Zhone Solutions worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. 1,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,880. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $231.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.39.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $70.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. Analysts predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

DZSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. DASAN Zhone Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

