Rovida Advisors Inc. Invests $23.09 Million in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 136,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,093,000. L3Harris makes up approximately 2.2% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of L3Harris at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in L3Harris by 161.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in L3Harris by 90.4% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris by 1,144.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36,791 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.03. 36,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.84.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

