Rovida Advisors Inc. Makes New $23.70 Million Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,000. Northrop Grumman comprises 2.3% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOC. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $342.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

