Rovida Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $20,807,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,586,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bilibili by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 136,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 1,214.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,118,000 after purchasing an additional 872,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

BILI traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,947. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bilibili Inc – has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.51.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BOCOM International downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.39.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

