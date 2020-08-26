Rovida Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 219,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,980,000. Eli Lilly And Co comprises 3.5% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after buying an additional 5,679,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,410 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,654,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,024 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

LLY traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $148.76. 106,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.55 and a 200-day moving average of $150.05. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $170.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

