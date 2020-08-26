Rovida Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 80.7% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.65. 59,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.38. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLCO. CLSA cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.69.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.