Rovida Advisors Inc. Purchases 325,000 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. PAR Technology makes up about 2.1% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.97% of PAR Technology worth $21,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 62.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 111.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 54.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 73.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

In related news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $163,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAR stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.00. 5,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,473. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $40.35. The company has a market capitalization of $691.88 million, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.45.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

