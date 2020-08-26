Rovida Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Farfetch as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.26. 68,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,615,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.93). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 54.36% and a negative return on equity of 59.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $20.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

