Rovida Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 490,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,539,000. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.6% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,854 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,827. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. Compass Point downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Charles Schwab stock remained flat at $$35.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,467,989. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

