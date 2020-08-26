Rovida Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 66,200 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,153,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.3% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $396.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,832. The company has a 50 day moving average of $377.60 and a 200-day moving average of $377.23. The stock has a market cap of $110.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

