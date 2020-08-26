Rovida Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW)

Rovida Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.39% of YRC Worldwide worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 1,136.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 25,729 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 671.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 89,111 shares in the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YRCW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. YRC Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of YRCW stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.35. 34,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,144. YRC Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.14.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

