Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,847,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364,315 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 2.6% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $261,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.70.

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.31. 61,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,134. The company has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

