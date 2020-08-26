Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS HENKY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.37. 14,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.07. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38.

About HENKEL AG & CO/S

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

