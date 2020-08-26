Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,500 Price Target at Barclays

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.63% from the stock’s current price.

RDSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,440 ($18.82) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,935 ($25.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,545 ($20.19) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,812.95 ($23.69).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,082 ($14.14) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,166.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,350.92. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,419.50 ($31.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.52.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

