Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RDS.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Shares of NYSE RDS.A opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $61.17. The company has a market cap of $119.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.47. Royal Dutch Shell had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Dutch Shell will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

