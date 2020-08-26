RPC (NYSE:RES) Price Target Increased to $2.80 by Analysts at Citigroup

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $2.30 to $2.80 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of RPC from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

Get RPC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.10. RPC has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $6.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.50 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPC will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of RPC by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 431,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 62,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of RPC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.