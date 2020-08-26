RPICoin (RPI) Price Down 2.9% This Week

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded up 51.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. RPICoin has a market capitalization of $32,794.35 and $34.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, RPICoin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00044795 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About RPICoin

RPICoin (CRYPTO:RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 998,763,728 coins and its circulating supply is 958,751,792 coins. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com. The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog.

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

