RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSAIF) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSAIF) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90. 5,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 15,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSAIF)

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.