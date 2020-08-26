Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 11,994 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of GrubHub worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRUB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GrubHub by 1,027.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in GrubHub by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GrubHub by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000.

Get GrubHub alerts:

GrubHub stock opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. GrubHub Inc has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $79.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.59 and a beta of 1.23.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRUB shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on GrubHub from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on GrubHub from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.26.

In related news, Director Keith Richman sold 25,618 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $2,006,914.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,350.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total transaction of $67,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,359 shares of company stock worth $7,991,438. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.