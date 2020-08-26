Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,154 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Mercury General worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 236.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCY stock opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $56.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.96.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.52. Mercury General had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $818.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercury General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

