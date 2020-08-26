Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.79 Million Holdings in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,179 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.44% of American Axle & Manufact. worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,881,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after acquiring an additional 297,387 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,231,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 89,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 855,445 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXL opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.65. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.56.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.34. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufact. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

