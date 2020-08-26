Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 42.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,121,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295,862 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 165.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,935,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,558,000 after buying an additional 2,451,165 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 38.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,685,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,635,000 after buying an additional 1,027,337 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 124.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,851,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,407,000 after buying an additional 1,579,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,181,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,228,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

NYSE KL opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.96. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $580.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KL. TD Securities boosted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform spec under weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.