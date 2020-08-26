Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,451 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.5% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $54.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.