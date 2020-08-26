Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,977 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of CONMED worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the first quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CONMED by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $116.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average is $76.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 89.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.88. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.14.

In other CONMED news, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $359,488.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wilfredo Ruiz-Caban sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $813,556.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,055.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

