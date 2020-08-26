Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,813 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Urban Edge Properties worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UE. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 16,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.42. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62.

Several research analysts have commented on UE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $7.50 to $9.20 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.99.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.