Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 373,236 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $19,825,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,907,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after buying an additional 1,643,051 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,056,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,910,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,191,000 after buying an additional 951,449 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,618,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,817,000 after buying an additional 791,569 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RLJ. Capital One Financial raised RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.