Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 335,707 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,738,004 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 335,707 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Microsoft worth $1,563,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after purchasing an additional 53,839 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,060 shares of company stock worth $9,744,039. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $216.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,612.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $217.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

