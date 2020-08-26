Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 440.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,049,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670,771 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.81% of Ryder System worth $54,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 257.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 442.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

R has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of R opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.49. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

