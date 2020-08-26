SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) Shares Up 5.8%

SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.27. 698,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,509,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57.

SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter. SAFE T GRP LTD/S had a negative net margin of 254.27% and a negative return on equity of 121.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SAFE T GRP LTD/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAFE T GRP LTD/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SAFE T GRP LTD/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 44.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

