SafeCoin Trading 18.4% Higher Over Last Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $36.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0548 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00067814 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00752251 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.01553646 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,541.90 or 1.00578164 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00012910 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00156282 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005681 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.