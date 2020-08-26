SafeInsure (SINS) Price Hits $0.0337 on Exchanges

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $552,867.51 and $1.16 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00446009 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00024092 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00010929 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002863 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00012742 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00012795 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 16,390,559 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure.

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.