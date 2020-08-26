SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAGE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.68. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $173.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.04. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 62.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 404.1% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

