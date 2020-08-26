Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,224 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,228,000 after purchasing an additional 48,139 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 988.00 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $356,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,238.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,328,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,368,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,173 shares of company stock worth $3,553,115 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SAIL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.68.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

