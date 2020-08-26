Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.87

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.87 and last traded at $39.56, with a volume of 2645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.68.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 161.63 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. Sailpoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,722,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,238.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,115. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after buying an additional 86,414 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.