Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Shares Up 8%

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) shot up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.08. 639,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 678,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SALM. Zacks Investment Research raised Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $28.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.58 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salem Media Group Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Evans sold 19,300 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $31,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,783.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Salem Media Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.09% of Salem Media Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

